Gov Otti Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Development in Easter Message

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure, enhancing social services, and expanding economic opportunities across the state, with a special focus on inclusive development.

Delivering his 2025 Easter message titled “Living the Joy of the Resurrection,” Governor Otti said the efforts of his administration—ranging from urban renewal to social protection—are aimed at transforming Abia into a hub of opportunity for all who can contribute to the state’s socio-economic growth.

“Our goal,” Otti noted, “is to create a community where everyone—regardless of their station in life—can thrive. We are not only restoring physical infrastructure but also investing in people.”

He emphasized his government’s resolve to continue supporting the vulnerable, including orphans, widows, the aged, and people living with disabilities. He revealed that N3.4 billion has been earmarked in the 2025 budget for poverty alleviation and social protection initiatives.

“Beyond cash transfer programmes, we are focusing on human capital development and other initiatives that enhance the earning potential of women and economically disadvantaged groups,” the governor said. “My promise is that, no matter the burden you bear as a member of the Abia community, you will never lack support and encouragement.”

Governor Otti also thanked Abians, both at home and in the diaspora, who traveled to celebrate Easter in the state, as well as those living and working across Abia for their continued support of government initiatives, entrepreneurship, and community development.

He extended his appreciation to church leaders for their role in uplifting society—through evangelism and investments in education, healthcare, and services to the underprivileged.

On education, the governor announced that the first batch of 5,000 teachers recruited through a transparent process would receive their appointment letters before the end of the month and resume with the new school term. Plans are also underway to recruit an additional 4,000 teachers and technologists to meet the rising enrollment caused by the introduction of free and compulsory basic education in the state.

In the health sector, Otti disclosed that a staff audit is currently ongoing to identify critical needs and guide the recruitment of qualified medical personnel.

Advertisement

Turning to agriculture, the governor reminded citizens that the Easter season aligns with the start of the rainy season and farming activities. He said his administration remains committed to transforming agriculture from a subsistence venture to a business-driven sector capable of creating thousands of agro-entrepreneurs.

“We’re not only supporting farmers with improved seedlings and inputs, but we’ve also taken steps to protect farmland and ensure the safety of those who work the land,” he said.

Reiterating his administration’s readiness to take bold steps in the interest of the people, Otti declared: “As we have demonstrated over the past 23 months, we will not shy away from difficult decisions—especially those concerning the welfare and security of our people.”

—

Let me know if you’d like a shorter version or a version formatted for radio or social media.