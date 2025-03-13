Gov Otti flags off major road project in Ukwa West, moves to open up key industrial cluster         

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has flagged-off the reconstruction of the 11.1 kilometres Obehie – Umudobia – Owaza road in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state to boost marketability and viability of the proposed Abia Industrial and Innovative Park (AIIP).

This is also as the Federal Government has approved the citing of a modular refinery inside the AIIP.

Flagging-off the road project at a ceremony held at St. Ann Secondary School, Obehie Asa, Governor Alex Otti said that the road will be completed within one year.

He hinted that significant changes and establishments would occur in the area after the completion of the road.

“This project is therefore not just about creating access to the towns and villages along these corridor, it is more about reviving dormant economic assets, opening new horizons and reigniting the dreams that once starred the souls of our fathers,” he said.

“I’ll like to inform you that just a few days ago, we got the good news that the Federal Government has approved a modular refinery which would be cited inside the AIIP. That modular refinery will be built by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

“My assurance is that every support we can give as a Government shall be availed to you as we work together to create a robust industrial cluster that will accelerate the rapid socio-economic development of the area and fast track the restoration of the years that had been lost due to poor leadership,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Alex Otti, who declared that the era of neglecting Ukwa people is over, said that Ukwa would no longer be a forgotten place.

“Today, we officially declare that the era of neglect of Ukwa and all the communities within the land is over.

Advertisement

“Ukwa shall no longer be a forgotten place. Your land will yield forth it’s best fruits and your barns shall never be empty again. You will enjoy the riches of the environment; and the oil in your land shall bring you boundless prosperity.

“You will not only get what is due you at the resource allocation table, the various levers of our administration shall collaborate extensively with agencies like the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other interventionist establishments to restore the years that have been lost to the politics of exclusion and deceit,” Gov. Otti declared.

While responding to various requests from leaders of the area, Governor Otti assured that the Umuzike – Obokwe – Ngwaiyiekwe road would soon be flagged off for reconstruction having been approved in the 2025 budget.

He promised to restore electricity in Asa land before the end of March, and directed the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday to visit the area and find out what it will take to restore electricity in the area.

On the appeal for portable water, the Governor noted that he has already declared a state of emergency in the water sub-sector, assuring that the water problem confronting many communities in the State will soon be a thing of the past.

While thanking the stakeholders from various political parties for joining him and his vision for the State, he urged the people to support and cooperate with the contractors.

Speaking also, the Member representing Ukwa-West State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele; the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna and the Mayor of Ukwa-West LGA, Pastor Dike Nwankwo, respectively, expressed the happiness and gratitude of Asa people to the governor.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, said that the state government has continued to connect communities through road infrastructure and described the road as a gate way into Asa and the Abia Industrial Innovation Park.

He noted that the project with 12-months delivery- time- line will equally open up the area for greater economic opportunities by creating direct and indirect jobs as well as increase heavy financial flow into the area.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the General Manager, Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Venerable Joshua Onyeike thanked the Governor for providing the commission a level playing ground to perform its statutory mandate of providing essential services to oil producing areas, adding that the Governor has, in many ways, demonstrated his love for Ukwa people.

He disclosed that there are other projects the Governor would be doing in Ukwa land and assured the Governor of the continuous support of the Ukwa people.

In their goodwill messages, a former legislator in the Old Imo State, Dame Victoria Akanwa and a former SSG, Pastor Ralph Egbu applauded Governor Alex Otti for his landmark achievements across the State, and thanked him for coming to rescue the people of Ukwa from bad roads the area have been known for. They appealed for the restoration of electricity and provision of portable water in the area.

In an address, the President General, Asa Development Union, Elder Goodluck Nwauju said that the Governor has, through the road project, the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park and the recovery of over ten thousand hectares of land earlier taken over by the previous administration for a non-existent Enyimba Economic City project, demonstrated his love for Ndi Asa.

The event which attracted many dignitaries saw some major stakeholders of various opposition parties in Ukwa land presenting themselves to work with Governor Alex Otti, whom they unanimously declared is performing beyond expectations and should be supported.

The stakeholders officially declared their resolve to join the Labour Party to support Governor Otti in his determination to transform the State.