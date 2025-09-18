Gov Fubara returns to office amid crowd support as Ibas bows out

Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday returned to office in Port Harcourt after six months of emergency rule, drawing massive crowds of jubilant supporters who flooded the streets of the Rivers State capital to celebrate his comeback.

The handover followed a statewide broadcast by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), who formally relinquished power after completing his assignment as Sole Administrator, a role conferred on him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18.

“Six months ago, President Bola Tinubu entrusted me with the solemn responsibility of steering Rivers State through an extraordinary moment in its history. Today, I can say with conviction that the mandate has been accomplished; law and order has been restored; local government elections have been conducted; statutory boards and commissions reconstituted; and the state budget passed by the National Assembly,” Ibas declared.

He, however, cautioned political actors in Rivers to guard against a relapse into chaos, stressing that unchecked rivalry and abuse of power threatened democracy.

“May this state never again be brought to the brink of collapse. May we always choose unity over division; dialogue over discord; and progress over paralysis. The Garden City must never lose its fragrance,” he warned.

The retired naval chief thanked Tinubu for entrusting him with the “onerous task of restoring order” and expressed gratitude to security agencies, civil servants, elders, and ordinary citizens for their resilience during the turbulent period.

“As I hand back the reins of leadership to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, I do so with confidence and respect. I urge Rivers people to support him wholeheartedly because leadership and followership is a shared responsibility,” he added.

His exit paved the way for Fubara’s return to Government House, where excited supporters had gathered in their numbers, chanting solidarity songs, waving banners, and hailing the governor as he acknowledged their cheers.

Fubara, alongside his deputy, Ngozi Odu, had been suspended since Tinubu’s proclamation of emergency rule in March, which also froze the operations of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, lawmakers of the Rivers Assembly reconvened on Thursday for the first time since the suspension was lifted. Speaker Martin Amaewhule arrived at about 11:33 a.m. to preside over an informal session, with the only item on the Order Paper being a motion to set a legislative agenda for the remainder of the year for the 10th Assembly.