Gov Adeleke inaugurates over N260m ICT, classroom facilities in Osun community
Published

3 hours ago

on

Gov Adeleke inaugurates over N260m ICT, classroom facilities in Osun community

Senator Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State on Monday inaugurated N260 million ICT centres and 8 classroom facilities in Ara, a community in Egbedore local government area of the state.

The projects were facilitated by the lawmaker representing Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal constituency, Bamidele Salam.

The governor also commissioned four electricity projects in three local government areas of the state which were also facilitated Hon. Bamidele Salam.

The projects were situated at Oke Arula, Ofatedo, Sekona communities, Idi Igba town, Oke Awere-Musa and Okini towns in Salam’s constituency.

The communities which benefitted from gestures had not been connected to national grids for decades.

Adeleke who commended the federal lawmaker for giving back to his people, noted that he is contributing to his development agenda for the state.

Salami while addressing newsmen, disclosed that the projects were done to mark the first anniversary of his second term at the National Assembly.

He highlighted that “Oke Arula, Ofatedo, Sekona community, Idi Igba town, Oke Awere-Musa and Okini all got 500KVA transformer each which have been installed for the usage of the community.”

