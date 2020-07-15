OBINNA EZUGWU

Murdered, the decapitated and dismembered body of Bangladesh born Gokada founder and Pathao Co-Founder, Fahim Saleh has been found at his apartment in New York, United States.

Described as a self-made millionaire, Saleh was aged 33.

Gokada was one of the blossoming motorcycle ride hailing services operating in Lagos State, Nigeria before the state government banned ride hailing operations.

Personnel of the New York Police Department found Saleh’s body in his condo around 3:30pm (New York time) on Tuesday, according to a report by eports The New York Post.

Sources described the killing as an apparent targeted murder.

Pathao in a press statement expressed deep shock upon learning of Fahim’s death.

Fahim, 33, was last seen on surveillance footage on Monday afternoon around 1:40pm, when he entered his building’s elevator, which opens right out to his seventh-floor apartment.

The limbless, headless torso of the millionaire tech entrepreneur was found with an electric saw lying next to the remains, police said.

Police made the grisly discovery in a building on E Houston St at Suffolk St on the Lower East side about 3:30pm, reports New York Daily News.

Fahim bought the condo for $2.25 million last year. He was a website developer turned venture capital and was also the CEO of a motorcycle-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

The NYPD went to the seventh-floor condo after the victim’s sister called 911 because she had not seen her brother in a day, then discovered his dismembered corpse, the report added.

The surveillance footage showed Fahim getting into the elevator on Monday, followed quickly by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat, and a mask over his face.

After he walked out onto his floor, he fell immediately, possibly shot or stunned, the report also said.

Saleh started Gokada, in Lagos, but the company faced setbacks on account of the ban by the government, promoting it to lay off staff .