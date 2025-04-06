God’s mercy keeps me alive – Ebenezer Obey

It was a moment of praises and appreciation to God Almighty on Thursday, April 3, as legendary jùjú musician Evangelist Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi, better known as Commander Ebenezer Obey clocked 83 as the milestones was marked with a thanksgiving service, gathering prominent dignitaries, fans, and well-wishers from around the world.

With the theme: ‘Celebrating God’s Faithfulness: Ebenezer Obey at 83 and Celebrating 68 Years as a Successful, World-Acclaimed Musician’, the event featured prayers for national peace and blessings for all. The celebration held at Decross Gospel Mission, Headquarters of Praise, 13/15 Oyewole Road, Mulero Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Born in Idogo, Ogun State on April 3, 1942 to an Egba–Yoruba ethnic background family, the music maestro is of the Owu subgroup of the Egba. He began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos.

After training under the late Fatai Rolling-Dollar’s band, he formed a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion. The band later morphed into Inter-Reformers in the early-1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label.

Obey began experimenting with Yoruba percussion style and expanding on the band by adding more drum kits, guitars and talking drums. His musical strengths lie in weaving intricate Yoruba axioms into dance-floor compositions.

The Inter-Reformers band mastered the art of praise-singing, a hallmark of Nigerian Yoruba social-circle music.

Their performances often honoured wealthy Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey’s rise to fame can be attributed to his distinctive baritone voice, the wisdom and life lessons infused in his lyrics, and his innovative blend of drum and guitar rhythms.

Added to this, is his exceptional guitar-playing skills, which makes his music a timeless delight, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Obey is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music having retired in the early-1990s into Nigerian gospel music ministry. It will be worthy of note to also say that Chief Commander just as he is fondly called by his fans, has played alongside popular gospel music veteran, Pastor Kunle Ajayi during his 30 years on stage concert in Lagos.

Reflecting on a prophecy he made years ago coming to pass in one of his evergreen songs, Igba owuro la wa, Oba je k’ale o san ni, je k’ale san wa o, Baba je k’aye ye wa, especially as a successful musician, Obey offered thanks to God who created him in His image and brought him into this world 83 years ago.

“I am grateful for His faithfulness. God has a plan for every person He has brought to this earth, and I am happy for His plan for my life, which I have navigated phase by phase. God has indeed been faithful, and I cannot thank Him enough.

“These 83 years have been filled with great experiences —times of struggle, answers to my prayers, and a journey that has certainly not been smooth. I have encountered various phases of life, beginning with my struggle to find a recording company to produce and release my music. I finally found my way to Decca, and I refer to that period as “Phase One.” I walked from Mushin to the Decca office in Lagos, determined enough that I was ready to trek back if necessary,” he enthused.

“The scripture in Psalm 136:1 says: ‘Give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: for His mercy endureth forever.’ I have been a successful musician and one of the leading artistes for 68 years now, taking my music to the four corners of the world. Despite facing some health challenges and undergoing several surgical operations, God has granted me victory over them all.

“I thank God for remaining relevant in my music career and for being able to perform alongside my devotion to the work of God. Honestly, I have experienced it all, and I cannot thank God enough for the special and unique grace in my life and career,” Obey added.

He continued, “I can never forget the health challenges I faced at various points in my life, which led to numerous surgeries. I thank God for granting me victory over those trials. I have been rumoured dead more than 12 times, yet God’s verdict keeps me alive.

“This is why I continue to live with a heart full of gratitude. Despite the health challenges I’ve endured —and the victories I have celebrated— I still travel far and near to play music at 83. This can only be attributed to God, and I return all the glory to Him. This is why I am celebrating the faithfulness of God in my life.”

“My sole aim now is to express my gratitude to God and stay close to Him to the end. I truly feel fulfilled. I want all my friends, fans and well-wishers to join me in appreciating God as I turn 83 and celebrate 68 years as a successful, world-acclaimed musician,” the juju maestro stated.

Eminent dignitaries at the event include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, King of Fuji, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known as K1 De Ultimate.