Gloria Carter, Jay-Z's mother marries longtime lesbian partner

Gloria Carter, mother of Jay-Z, American rapper, has tied the knot with longtime partner Roxanne Wilshire in New York City.

TMZ reports that the wedding took place in New York on Sunday and people in attendance were Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

As the evening drew to a close, the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery dress.