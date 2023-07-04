Lady collapses trying to break Guinness World Record for longest massage

Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian lady, who set out to achieve a 72-hour body massage on individual to break Guinness World Record, has collapsed.

She collapsed while on the attempt the feat at a venue in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The masseur who had done a total of 50 hours collapsed during the wee hours of Tuesday

As of the time of filing this report, Ijeoma was yet to return to the venue and had stopped the live coverage.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes.