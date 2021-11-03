Nigeria is set to experience a major leap in internet connectivity following the recent deal signed between telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom and Eutelsat of France. According to the parties, the signed deal will offer unlimited benefits to communities which do not yet have access to internet connectivity.

In shedding more light Globacom has said that the deal signifies the initiation of a project that would enable it offer VSAT/Satellite-based internet service and Satellite-based community wifi internet service in rural and remote areas of the country where internet access to internet services are currently a challenge.

“This is also in line with the Federal Government’s desire to extend broadband coverage beyond urban and densely populated areas. Millions of Nigerians will, therefore, have access to communicate and transact business with the communal provision of internet access by Globacom in these rural areas”, the company said in a statement.

Specific areas of the country that will benefit from the Glo-powered Eutelsat Konnect deal are Remote Northern/Middle-Belt communities, southern offshore locations, farm ranches and factories/businesses far from townships where access to internet/terrestrial networks are a challenge.

Highlighting the key cost saving benefit of the deal, the telecommunications giant concluded its statement noting “The service will be offered at very attractive and competitive rates which will be cheaper than the current expensive options of going into bigger towns for internet access or internet access over very expensive terrestrial network in such communities”.