A new report from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has shown that telecommunications firm, Globacom, is top of the gainers’ chart of new customers at the end of the month of July, 2021. Its competitors however kissed the canvas, according to the same report.

While Globacom got an additional 1,007,259 new subscribers to move from 50,130,540 in June to 51,137,799 at the end of July, MTN, Airtel and 9mobile suffered losses in their subscriber base. MTN lost 447,460 subscribers plummeting from 73,571,192 in June to 73,123,732 in July as Airtel’s figure of 50,665,723 in June dropped to 50,301,237 in July, with a loss of 364,486 customers. 9mobile lost none and gained none as its figure stood at 12,908,092 for the two months.

In the same vein, Globacom won new data customers during the period under review with 338,189 new data customers added to its data subscriber base from 37,875,966 in June to 38,214,155 in July.

MTN went from 59,594,891 in June to 59,008,651 in July having lost 586,240 with Airtel losing 182,682 data customers from the 36,235,905 it had in June to arrive at 36,053,223 at the end of July while 9mobile remained at 6,108,151 for the two months under review.

Trade analysts attribute Globacom’s fortune to its tradition of regular network upgrade and its frenetic extension of 4G data coverage to more cities across Nigeria. The network has also gained repute for offering subscribers highly competitive products with immense benefits. These include 22X offer which offers subscribers 22 times the value of their recharge as well as the Berekete SIM which gives subscribers N600 airtime, 700% bonus on every recharge and 100% bonus on all data plans.