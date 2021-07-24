Glo has announced the extension of its 22X Value offer to its customers on the pre-paid platform.

The 22X Value offer which was first launched in January offered subscribers who had not used their lines for 30 consecutive days 22 times value of every voice or data recharge from N100.

However, in a press release issued in Lagos on Friday, Globacom stated that all its prepaid subscribers will now benefit from the offer. With the development, every prepaid Glo customer who makes a recharge of N100 and above will be credited with 22 times the value of the recharge.

Globacom explained that the 22X offer is meant to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

“Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. They will also receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and voice calls to all networks in Nigeria. In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data”, Globacom added.

The integrated solutions provider said the bonus received on each recharge is valid for 7 days from the recharge date and can be used to call All networks. It also noted that the offer is available on both paper and electronic recharge platforms.

To benefit from the generous offer, Globacom explained, subscribers are required to dial *777#, select Tariff plan, Tariff information and then 22X plan.

The company disclosed that customers will receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, while they can also dial #122# to view their 22X bonus balance. Depending on the recharge amount, customers can enjoy as much as 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes Glo said.