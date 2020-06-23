By OBINNA EZUGWU

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with Nigeria’s president President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident, spokesperson for the Nigerian president, Mallam Garba Shehu said in a statement on Tuesday. .

Shehu said some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.