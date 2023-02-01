Geregu Power proposes N8 dividends to shareholders

Geregu Power Plc has proposed a dividend of N8 to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company reported a turnover of N47.62 billion for the 12 months period, down by 32.89% from N70.96 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax was down year on year by 50.5% to N10.17 billion from N20.55 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N4.07, down by 50.5% from the EPS of N8.22 reported the previous year.

At the share price of N193.6, the P/E ratio of Geregu Power stands at 47.58x with earnings yield of 2.10%.