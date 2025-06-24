GEF Launches $8.7m Project to Help CAR, DRC Tackle Extreme Weather in Ubangi River Basin

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) has approved a landmark US$8.7 million initiative aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation between the Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to tackle climate-related challenges in the Ubangi River Basin.

Endorsed by the GEF Council on June 2, the “Regional Programme for Integrated Water Resources Management in the Transboundary Basin of the Ubangi River” is designed to help the two nations build resilience against extreme floods, prolonged droughts, and erratic rainfall, while jointly managing shared water resources.

The project is being implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), with execution support from regional and national agencies: the International Commission of the Congo-Ubangi-Sangha (CICOS), CAR’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources Development, and DRC’s Ministry of Rural Development.

Preserving a Vital Waterway

The Ubangi River, stretching 2,272 kilometres, is the largest right-bank tributary of the Congo River and a vital lifeline for the region’s people, biodiversity, and economy. Flowing through CAR, DRC, and the Republic of Congo, it lies within the Congo River Basin—the second-largest in the world—home to over 1,000 fish species, 10,000 plant species, and 2,500 animal species, including two-thirds of all primates.

However, this ecological treasure is under growing threat from deforestation, riverbank erosion, sedimentation, mining pollution, and the intensifying impacts of climate change. Over the past three decades, altered rainfall patterns have slashed water flow in the Ubangi by as much as 18%, triggering severe droughts and floods that have displaced thousands and hindered trade and navigation.

“The degradation of natural resources in our region is undeniable,” said Thierry Kamach, CAR’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development. “This project aligns with the UN’s 2030 Agenda and presents an opportunity to build resilience and promote sustainable development.”

Nature-Based Solutions and Cross-Border Cooperation

By promoting integrated management of land and water resources, the GEF-funded programme will advance sustainable practices such as agroforestry, conservation farming, and ecosystem restoration. A key component of the initiative is the establishment of a joint observatory for the CAR and DRC to facilitate shared data collection, forecasting, and crisis response.

The initiative also aims to foster inclusive governance. A participatory framework will engage local and regional authorities, community leaders—especially women—and small- and medium-sized enterprises in managing the basin’s resources. Training and capacity-building efforts will support the development of local solutions to common water-related challenges.

“This initiative is vital, as it unites two nations to protect one of Africa’s most important river basins,” said IUCN Director General Dr. Grethel Aguilar. “We will work closely with communities and institutions to deliver nature-based solutions that protect biodiversity and secure the livelihoods of over 25 million people who depend on the Ubangi River.”

Boosting Resilience and Development

Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO and Chairperson of the GEF, emphasized the global significance of preserving the Congo Basin. “By supporting sustainable water and land management, this project helps safeguard ecosystem services that are critical to the stability of the regional and global hydrological cycle.”

The initiative complements the ongoing “PREDIRE” programme, funded by the African Development Bank, which is focused on developing cross-border water infrastructure. The GEF project adds value by embedding environmental and community-based approaches into water, agriculture, and transport sectors.

“The Bank welcomes this GEF-supported initiative,” said Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the AfDB. “Its focus on nature-based, people-centred solutions aligns with our High 5s and offers a replicable model for water cooperation across Africa.”

With an additional US$67 million secured in co-financing, the programme represents a major step forward in protecting one of Africa’s most critical ecosystems while empowering local communities and bolstering resilience against a changing climate.