The Aare-onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to chose between allowing Yoruba race to have its own nation, or accede to the request of the South-West governors for regional government because according to him, the Yoruba cannot continue to live as second class citizens in their own country.

Adams who spoke in Osogbo, Osun State, at the leadership retreat organised for the members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, said he preferred self determination and would not relent in pursuing it.

The National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, while lauding the governors for their courage to make such demand from the Federal Government, said his group would continue to push for self determination through diplomacy and intellectual engagement, PUNCH reported.

He also said members of his group living in diaspora would join the march to be led by Prof. Banji Akintoye on the United Nations General Assembly in September to demand a referendum or self-determination.

He said, “I agree with Akintoye’s position because when you look at the way Nigeria is run, one will want the Federal Government to either restructure the country to regional autonomy or allow self-determination.

“We cannot continue to languish in poverty; we cannot continue to live in our country like second class citizens.

“We agree with the South-West Governors on true federalism or regionalism. We, as freedom fighters, will continue to fight for self-determination, but the minimum we demand is regionalism.”