Connect with us

Business

G20 Energy Forum to Showcase Africa’s Push for Digital and Clean Power Innovation
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria’s oil output has surpassed 1.7m bpd multiple times this year - NUPRC Boss

Business

Nigeria targets $10bn diaspora capital through new initiative 

Business

First Bank intensifies recovery against high net-worth debtors

Business

Gov Adeleke approves training of 8,000 youths in Adire design

Business

Peter Obi tells Monaco forum Nigeria will be Africa’s biggest investment frontier by 2050

Business

Inflation falls to 16% as Nigeria records seventh straight month of decline - NBS

Business

Nigeria’s $3bn Eurobond burden under Tinubu raises fiscal pressures 

Business

Osun: Adeleke hosts Chinese investors, says Osun Free Trade Zone is open for business

Business

Marketers welcome Tinubu’s shift of 15% fuel import duty to 2026, say move averts fresh price shock

Business

G20 Energy Forum to Showcase Africa’s Push for Digital and Clean Power Innovation

Published

23 minutes ago

on

G20 Energy Forum to Showcase Africa’s Push for Digital and Clean Power Innovation

Africa’s growing influence in the global energy transition will take centre stage this week as government officials, investors and industry leaders gather in Johannesburg for the G20 African Energy Investment Forum.

Scheduled for November 21 at the Protea Hotel by Marriott, Balalaika Sandton, the forum will feature a high-level panel discussion focused on how the continent can accelerate energy innovation through public–private investment and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The session, titled Investing in Africa’s Future Energy Mix, will examine how Africa can leverage AI, digitalisation and blended finance to build cleaner, smarter and more resilient energy systems. Among the speakers are Nzan Ogbe, CEO of Levene Energy; Simon Karikari, CEO of Vodacom Mozambique; Stan Pillay, Anglo American’s Regional Carbon and Innovation Lead for Africa; Nick Rowley, Managing Director of Green Asset Exchange; and Maxwell Msabala, Senior Manager for Nuclear New Build at Eskom’s Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

Key discussions will centre on expanding digital tools to boost energy access, strengthening local capacity in AI and data analytics, and developing green data centre ecosystems that support digital trade without worsening energy poverty. The forum will also explore financing mechanisms such as blended finance, green bonds and carbon markets to help scale renewable and intelligent energy infrastructure across the continent.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, said the G20 platform offers Africa a rare opportunity to influence global energy direction. “By investing in digital innovation, AI and clean technologies, we can ensure Africa is not left behind in the global transition. We can lead it, on our own terms,” he said.

The event aligns closely with G20 priorities, including climate resilience, green digital infrastructure and transparent carbon markets. Organisers say the gathering underscores Africa’s potential to shape a more balanced global energy future while attracting the investment needed to fuel sustainable growth.

By placing Africa at the centre of these strategic conversations, the forum aims to reinforce the continent’s emerging role as a hub for clean energy development and technological innovation.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (314) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (182) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement