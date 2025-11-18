G20 Energy Forum to Showcase Africa’s Push for Digital and Clean Power Innovation

Africa’s growing influence in the global energy transition will take centre stage this week as government officials, investors and industry leaders gather in Johannesburg for the G20 African Energy Investment Forum.

Scheduled for November 21 at the Protea Hotel by Marriott, Balalaika Sandton, the forum will feature a high-level panel discussion focused on how the continent can accelerate energy innovation through public–private investment and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The session, titled Investing in Africa’s Future Energy Mix, will examine how Africa can leverage AI, digitalisation and blended finance to build cleaner, smarter and more resilient energy systems. Among the speakers are Nzan Ogbe, CEO of Levene Energy; Simon Karikari, CEO of Vodacom Mozambique; Stan Pillay, Anglo American’s Regional Carbon and Innovation Lead for Africa; Nick Rowley, Managing Director of Green Asset Exchange; and Maxwell Msabala, Senior Manager for Nuclear New Build at Eskom’s Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

Key discussions will centre on expanding digital tools to boost energy access, strengthening local capacity in AI and data analytics, and developing green data centre ecosystems that support digital trade without worsening energy poverty. The forum will also explore financing mechanisms such as blended finance, green bonds and carbon markets to help scale renewable and intelligent energy infrastructure across the continent.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, said the G20 platform offers Africa a rare opportunity to influence global energy direction. “By investing in digital innovation, AI and clean technologies, we can ensure Africa is not left behind in the global transition. We can lead it, on our own terms,” he said.

The event aligns closely with G20 priorities, including climate resilience, green digital infrastructure and transparent carbon markets. Organisers say the gathering underscores Africa’s potential to shape a more balanced global energy future while attracting the investment needed to fuel sustainable growth.

By placing Africa at the centre of these strategic conversations, the forum aims to reinforce the continent’s emerging role as a hub for clean energy development and technological innovation.