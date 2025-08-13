The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says fuel consumption in the country fell sharply in June 2025, with total evacuations dropping to 1.44 billion litres.

Director of Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, confirmed the figures on Wednesday, clarifying earlier reports that had suggested a lower daily average of 38.94 million litres. He said actual daily consumption for the month averaged 48.02 million litres.

“The total fuel evacuation for June was precisely 1,440,768,129 litres, representing a 16.42 per cent decrease compared to May’s 1,768,812,804 litres, a drop of over 290 million litres,” Ene-Ita said.

The NMDPRA’s breakdown showed that diesel (Automobile Gas Oil) supply rose slightly by 1.73 per cent to 432.18 million litres in June, up from 424.83 million litres in May. However, diesel distribution fell steeply by 23.23 per cent, from 552.35 million litres in May to 424.06 million litres in June.

Household kerosene supply and distribution both dipped by 13 per cent, falling to 7.79 million litres in June from nearly nine million litres in May.

The sharpest drop was recorded in automotive gasoline supply, which slumped by almost 48 per cent from 72.36 million litres in May to 37.66 million litres in June. Distribution also declined by 16.54 per cent in the same period.

State-by-state truck-out volumes showed Lagos leading with 205.66 million litres, followed by Ogun with 88.69 million litres, the Federal Capital Territory with 77.51 million litres, and Oyo with 72.81 million litres.

The NMDPRA said the overall decline reflects persistent challenges in the petroleum midstream and downstream sectors, which continue to impact national fuel consumption patterns.

It pledged to work with stakeholders to strengthen distribution systems and ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.