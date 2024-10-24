Subscribers of Gotv, a prepaid satellite cable service, have begun to express anger after multiple channels suddenly disappeared.

Business Hallmark reports that several subscribers have also called for compensation from Multichoice, Gotv’s parent company, during separate interviews on Wednesday.

Several football fans watching on cable TV were anxious to witness their favourite clubs take to the pitch as the Champions League, a popular game where clubs from Europe showcase their skill and determination, returned on Tuesday night.

However, some football fans, especially those watching on Gotv were disappointed when all the football channels on the cable service suddenly disappeared.

It was also observed that sports channels like SS BLITZ Africa, SS Football Africa, SS La Liga Africa, SS Select 1, SS Select 2, and ESPN had vanished.

Several other channels, including M-Net Movies 4, ROK, Africa Magic Epic, TNT Africa, Al Jazeera, CNN International, Arise News, TVC News Nigeria, and Channels Television, also went off on Monday and had not been restored as the time this report was filed.

Findings on Wednesday showed that the Intelsat 33e, a geostationary high-throughput satellite serving Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of the Asia-Pacific, experienced a severe power failure on Saturday.

According to a report on Monday by Developing Telecoms, an online platform operated by a UK-based company, the failure caused a significant disruption, cutting service to all customers, which includes MultiChoice.

Anger of many subscribers were compounded by the failure of MultiChoice to communicate the disruption promptly.

A football viewing centre owner in Ojodu Berger who gave his name as Sanjo, told Business Hallmark on Wednesday that his customers were disappointed when they couldn’t watch their teams on Tuesday.

“I was shocked when I couldn’t find any of the sports channels. I thought there might be an issue with the antenna, so I tried changing the location, but the problem persisted.

“I checked the menu for any messages to customers about the disruption, but there was nothing. It was a catastrophe,” Sanjo lamented.