Francis Duru mourns death of son, Ifeanyi

5 hours ago

Francis Duru, a veteran Nollywood actor, has mourned the death of his son, Ifeanyi, describing him as a “champ” and a “lion” who fought valiantly.

The actor who broke the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday, wrote, “My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

“Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!”

The news came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, as Duru had recently celebrated Ifeanyi’s 15th birthday in December 2023.

An outpouring of condolences has since flooded his post on Instagram as friends and fans offer words of comfort to the grieving actor and his family.

Obinna Ezugwu.

