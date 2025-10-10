Four Soldiers Confirmed Killed as Boko Haram Attacks Military Base in Borno

At least four Nigerian soldiers have been killed and five others injured following a fierce overnight attack by Boko Haram terrorists on a military base in Ngamdu, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The assault, which took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, was repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai after an intense gun battle that lasted several hours.

Spokesperson for the operation, Lt. Col. Uba Sani, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday evening, saying the troops’ swift response and reinforcements from the 29 Task Force Brigade prevented what could have been a major disaster.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a coordinated terrorist attack in the Ngamdu general area. The terrorists employed rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), armed drones, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeting troops and our platforms,” Sani said.

He noted that despite the heavy firepower employed by the insurgents, the soldiers stood their ground.

“Sadly, four personnel were killed in action while five others sustained injuries. Some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and gun trucks were also damaged during the exchange,” he added.

According to the statement, the insurgents planted several IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR) to prevent reinforcements from reaching the scene, prompting the army to temporarily close the route.

Military engineers later cleared three IED-laden points, allowing the highway to reopen for public movement.

Lt. Col. Sani said troops were immediately resupplied with ammunition and equipment to sustain counter-offensive operations, adding that intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists suffered significant casualties, with at least 15 fighters buried near Bula Wura, close to Wasaram.

He commended the troops for their bravery and reassured residents that calm had returned to the area.