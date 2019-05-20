Fortune Magazine rates Dangote 11th of 50 greatest world leaders 

Fortune, US based business magazine has rated billionaire philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote 11th of 50 World’s Greatest Leaders for 2019.

The Magazine which started publication in 1930 said Africa’s richest man, Dangote and other named individuals are transforming the world and inspiring others through their businesses and philanthropy.

“These thinkers, speakers, and doers make bold choices and take big risks – and move others to do the same,” the magazine declared.

This is is the first time Fortune Magazine is including Dangote in the annual ranking.

The Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group popped up in the magazine’s radar, earned nomination after being adjudged to have used his business to acquire wealth and is now converting his wealth into impactful philanthropy through his Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The top 10 greatest men and women, according to Fortune, are: Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardem (Prime Minister, New Zealand), Robert Mueller (Special Counsel, Department of Justice), Pony Ma (Founder and CEO, Tencent), Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Greta Thunberg (student and climate activist, Sweden), Margrethe Vestager (Commissioner for Competition, European Union), Anna Nimiriano (Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor), Jose Andres (Chef/Founder, World Central Kitchen), and Dough Mcmillon and Lisa Woods (CEO, Senior Director, Strategy & Design for U.S. Benefits, Walmart).