FORPS donates boreholes to two Bwari communities in Abuja

The Friends of Regent Primary School (FORPS), Maitama, Abuja, has donated two manual boreholes to Kogo II and Barangoni communities in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held on Friday, July 4, 2025, Chairperson of FORPS, Mrs. Salma Dahiru Muhammed, described the gesture as a meaningful step in the group’s ongoing commitment to community development and social impact.

“Access to clean water is a basic human necessity, yet it remains a challenge in many parts of Abuja. This initiative is aimed at providing sustainable potable water, thereby promoting better health, supporting development, and improving the living conditions of the beneficiary communities,” she said.

She described the boreholes as a testament to the power of collective action and shared vision, while expressing gratitude to all donors and volunteers whose contributions made the project possible. Mrs. Muhammed reaffirmed FORPS’ dedication to uplifting underserved communities through similar interventions.

Also speaking, the Headmaster of Regent Primary School, Mr. Shaun Stockden, noted that the borehole project was conceived and completed within seven months. “We organise annual fundraisers that support impactful community projects, and we look forward to initiating more of such interventions,” he said.

Vice Chairperson of FORPS, Mrs. Fiona Ewa, recalled a viral video that showed people and animals sharing the same water source in rural areas—an image she said moved the group to take action.

“We knew something had to be done. Providing a clean, sustainable, and reliable source of drinking water can significantly improve hygiene and living standards. Each borehole is estimated to supply up to 3,000 litres of water daily,” she said.

In their separate remarks, Chief Samuel Gimba of Kogo II and Mr. Timothy Yohana of Barangoni expressed heartfelt gratitude to FORPS, describing the donation as life-changing. They each pledged to ensure the boreholes are properly maintained for long-term benefit.