Former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fowler was said to have been arrested in connection with the alleged Alpha Beta and Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) fraud.

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, had accused the firm of tax fraud to the tune of N100bn.

In a petition to the EFCC in 2018, Apara stated that Alpha Beta, the firm given exclusive rights to monitor and collect Internally Generated Revenue on behalf of the Lagos Government, “has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money-laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other vices.”

Apara in the petition which was written by his lawyer, Adetunji Shoyoye and Associates, claimed that the fraud had been covered by powerful politicians in the state.

“Over the years the company has been protected and shielded by some powerful politicians and people in the society which made them to always boast of being untouchable, but our client, feeling the need not to keep quiet again and strengthened by his belief in the fact that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on fighting corruption, which has been the bane of our country, is of the firm belief that it’s time to expose and open the can of worms called Alpha Beta Consulting,” the petition reads.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Fowler was with the commission.

He said he came in response to an invitation extended to him