Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, Dies at 71

The Nigerian legal community is in mourning following the death of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Muhammad, who led the nation’s judiciary from 2019 to 2022, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at a hospital in Saudi Arabia. He was 71.

Sources close to the judiciary and his family confirmed that the former jurist had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time.

The Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS) confirmed his death in a condolence statement released Tuesday in Abuja, describing it as a “monumental loss” for the country.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return,” the statement read. “The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large.”

NAMLAS praised Muhammad as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice,” noting that throughout his career, he “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench – fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”

The association added that as Chief Justice, Muhammad “discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners.”

Born on December 31, 1953, in Doguwa, Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Tanko Muhammad rose steadily through the ranks of the Nigerian judiciary. His career spanned decades, progressing from Magistrate to Justice of the Supreme Court in 2006.

He was appointed the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2019 following the removal of his predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and resigned in 2022 citing health concerns.

Muhammad’s death marks the passing of one of Nigeria’s most respected jurists, whose contributions to the legal system and the rule of law will be remembered across the nation.