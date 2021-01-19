The remains of the late Ezinne Maria Eriaba Ebi, mother of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former Chairman of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Ernest Ebi, will on Friday January 29, 2021 be laid to rest at Urualla in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Mrs. passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was a devout Catholic and community leader in her lifetime. She lived an exemplary Christian life and was renowned for humility, kindness, and generosity which earned her the sobriquet “Nne Muru Oha” – Mother of All.

According to a statement from the family, the burial activities will begin on Thursday January 28, 2021 with service of songs at the Ebi’s family compound at Urualla, by 5pm, while the funeral mass holds on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in the same town by 11am.

Ezinne Ebi was married to late Mr. Fabian Ebi and together they raised their biological and non-biological children with strong Christian and moral values of integrity, hard work and perseverance.

She was a successful trader in Port Harcourt and later in Aba where she relocated to with her late husband after the civil war.

Though she lost her husband over 25 years ago, she was able to hold her family together through prayers and commitment.

A close family source told Businesses Hallmark that the late Mrs Ebi lived a rich and fulfilling life and was a true matriarch of the sprawling Ebi clan.

“She was a very dotting mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was beloved by her children. She was a compassionate person who wore her Christian fate with true humility. Mama will be sorely missed. Her kindness and warmth were legendary.”

The late Mrs. Ebi is survived by nine children, including Mr. Ebi, a boardroom maestro who currently chairs AIICO Pension, and serves as a Non Executive Director at Dangote Group, and many grand and great grand children.