Food prices ease slightly in October as beans, garri, tomatoes record declines – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigerians enjoyed modest relief in October 2025 as prices of several staple foods – including beans, garri, tomatoes and rice – recorded slight declines compared to the previous month.

The figures were captured in the bureau’s Selected Food Prices Watch report released on Friday in Abuja.

According to the data, the average price of 1kg of brown beans dropped by 37.09 per cent year-on-year, falling from ₦2,798.50 in October 2024 to ₦1,760.53 in October 2025. Month-on-month, beans also saw a mild decline of 1.74 per cent from ₦1,815.76 recorded in September.

White garri followed a similar trend. Its average price fell by 29.33 per cent year-on-year, settling at ₦846.69 in October from ₦1,198.05 in the same period last year. On a monthly basis, it dipped 2.88 per cent from ₦871.78 in September.

Tomato prices also cooled, decreasing by 13.43 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,269.17. Month-on-month, tomatoes slipped by 0.83 per cent.

Local rice showed a marginal 2.01 per cent year-on-year decline to ₦1,913.78, with a further 1.59 per cent dip from the ₦1,952.94 average price recorded in September.

However, the relief did not extend across all food categories. Onion prices increased by 4.66 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,368.32, even though they fell by 9.33 per cent month-to-month. Beef prices also rose significantly, climbing 16.93 per cent from ₦5,858.58 in October 2024 to ₦6,850.51 in October 2025. Month-on-month, beef saw a slight 0.16 per cent rise.

State and zonal variations

Imo State recorded the highest price for brown beans at ₦2,174.09, while Yobe posted the lowest at ₦1,263.68. For white garri, Bayelsa topped the chart at ₦1,165.30, while Plateau offered the lowest price at ₦490.10.

Ebonyi residents paid the most for tomatoes at ₦2,148.04, compared to Plateau’s ₦687.09, the cheapest nationwide.

Local rice was costliest in Ogun at ₦2,163.23, while Yobe again posted the cheapest price at ₦1,523.47.

Abia recorded the highest onion price at ₦2,353.05 and also topped the chart for boneless beef at ₦8,984.43. Benue offered the lowest beef price at ₦5,419.03.

Zonal analysis showed the highest beans prices in the South-East and South-West, while the North-West had the lowest. For garri and tomatoes, the South-East and South-South remained the most expensive zones.

The release of the latest food price data comes weeks after President Bola Tinubu ordered a Federal Executive Council committee to work on reducing food prices by guaranteeing safe passage for produce across the country’s major supply routes.

The October data indicates mild improvement, though analysts say sustained policy enforcement will be required to achieve broader and lasting relief for consumers.