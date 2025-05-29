The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has lauded Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his commitment to the welfare of the state workforce through the full remittance of outstanding National Housing Fund (NHF) deduction arrears.

The commendation was given by the Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services of FMBN, Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan, during a courtesy visit to the Office of the Head of Service in Abeokuta. The visit was part of the Bank’s South-West zonal meetings.

Mr. Odojukan said the Bank deeply appreciated the Ogun State Government’s efforts in offsetting the backlogs of NHF deductions, describing it as a reflection of the administration’s priority for citizens’ welfare.

“We are grateful for the State Government’s efforts in remitting all outstanding NHF deduction arrears. This underscores the value the Ogun State Government places on its citizens and its commitment to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria,” Odojukan noted.

He added that the gesture not only signifies the state’s dedication to housing and welfare but also strengthens the relationship between the state government and the Bank. He expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would open doors for broader collaboration in the future.

Highlighting FMBN’s services, Odojukan explained that beyond constructing housing units, the Bank also offers housing renovation loans – a product that has helped many Nigerians complete or improve their homes.

In his response, Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, described the FMBN as a strategic institution in addressing the housing needs of Nigerians. He noted that the Bank’s legacy and track record have significantly contributed to economic growth through integrated housing initiatives.

Mr. Onasanya affirmed that the State Government had fully cleared all outstanding NHF remittances, enabling workers to take meaningful steps toward building or owning their homes.

He also sought a stronger partnership with FMBN on the development of hectares of land acquired for civil servants at Ijemo/Onisile villages along the Abeokuta-Kobape highway. According to him, plans are at an advanced stage to begin plot allocations in what would be the first phase of the “Prince Dapo Abiodun Bureaucrats’ Estate” – a site-and-service scheme for workers.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to affordable housing, Mr. Onasanya noted that over 4,000 housing units have been delivered under the social welfare component of the I.S.E.Y.A. mantra, catering to both middle- and upper-income earners in the state.

He also urged the FMBN and other financial institutions to make their housing-related products readily accessible to workers to ensure optimal utilization.