Five killed, 45 arrested in Adamawa as hoodlums raid warehouses for food

Not less than five individuals were reportedly killed on Sunday as hoodlums went on looting spree at government and private warehouses in Adamawa State.

On the other hand, 45 persons were arrested by security agents called in to restore normalcy as Governor Ahamdu Fintiri imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Adamawa State Police Command’s Spokesman Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this, said more persons involved in looting were being rounded up as door-to-door search was ongoing.

According to him, security operatives would not leave any stone unturned until all the perpetrators were picked.

Though Nguroje could not confirm the casualty figure, sources said no fewer than five persons were killed in during the melee.

The hoodlums were said to have as early as 9:00am broken into the warehouses located at PZ and Kwanar Waya and carted away food items including rice, noodles, seasoning, palm oil etc.

Military, mobile police and other security operatives were mobilized to the warehouses and other areas to normalize the situation.

Meanwhile Governor Fintiri had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, had imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state.

Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matches and broke into business premises and looted valuables.

According to the statement, “The Governor of Adamawa State, the Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July, 2023.

“Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchet and break into business premises and homes carting away property. With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state. Only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

“The Governor is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”