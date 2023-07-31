S'Court judge, Chima Cletus Nweze is dead

Justice Chima Centus Nweze, a justice of the supreme court, has died, aged 64.

Nweze who is said to have been ill but was discharged from the hospital some days ago.

Nweze was the fifth most senior justice of the court of appeal. With his death, the number of apex court justices has further reduced to 12 as against the maximum number of 21 prescribed by law.

The jurist, who was born on September 25, 1958, bagged all his degrees – from bachelors to Ph.D – from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He attended St John Cross Seminary, Nsukka between 1972 and 1977.

Nweze was called to the bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Bauchi in 1985.

He became a judge of Enugu state high court in 1995.

He has served as chairman of Ogun state governorship and legislative houses election petition tribunal in 1999; chairman, robbery and firearms tribunal, Nsukka, 1998 and 1999; and member, Ondo state local government election petition tribunal in 1999.

On February 15, 2008, he was elevated to the court of appeal and served until October 2014, when he was elevated to the supreme court of Nigeria on October 29, 2014.