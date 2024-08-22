FirstBank marks its Annual Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Week

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has announced its 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) Week, scheduled for 19 to 24 August.

This year’s edition, according to a statement by Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, aims to reinforce the bank’s positive outcomes of sowing seeds of kindness by empowering the lives of communities, and minimizing the environmental impact environment, while advancing the Bank’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The CR&S Week is a dedicated week that offers opportunities for employees of the FirstBank Group (FirstBank Nigeria, FirstBank UK, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank Sierra-Leone, FirstBank DRC, FirstBank Guinea, FirstBank Ghana, FBNBank Senegal; First Pension and First Nominees) to give their time & resources to defined causes in line with the Bank’s CR&S strategic approach.

Now in its eighth year, the FirstBank Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week is a week reserved by the Bank for the demonstration of kindness being a fundamental philosophy of the Bank, as the Bank and its employees “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness” (SPARK) the value-based initiative in alignment with the ethos of compassion, civility, and charity. During the 2023 CR&S Week, 8 countries participated with over 80 charities/NGOs and 30,000 lives impacted.

The 2024 CR&S is envisioned to be an eventful week of impact, sowing the seed of kindness through the following initiatives/activities:

Tree Planting- FirstBank will plant 30,000 trees across Nigeria, furthering its commitment to plant 50,000 trees by 2025 in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Women Empowerment- The bank will support Jigawa and Plateau States by driving awareness, performing surgeries, and providing post-care kits for those living with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).

Visitation for Charity- FirstBank will visit orphanage homes, IDP camps, and other charities across Nigeria, SSA markets, and the UK, demonstrating kindness and empowering those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Kind Comment- Staff and management will share kind comments throughout the week, promoting a culture of compassion and civility across the bank.

Woven into the fabric of the society since over 130 years and enabling success in our customers and communities, these initiatives epitomize FirstBank’s care for the environment and humanity, aligning with the Bank’s sustainability strategic pillars and support for the Green Recovery Nigeria

Ani-Mumuney said “At FirstBank, we remain committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve. Our 2024 CR&S Week is a testament to this dedication, and we are excited to amplify our efforts in enabling the Giants in the lives of our communities and enhance sustainable development and community growth.”

As we celebrate the FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability week, we invite all to embrace the spirit of kindness as we come together this special occasion to weave kindness into the fabric of our daily lives, leaving a lasting impact on one another,” she concluded.



