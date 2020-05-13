Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with her customers, focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity optimised risk management and effective leadership. These, amongst others, are the reasons the Bank has dominated the financial market for over 126 years.

The Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructural development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialization schemes, and entrenchment of the cashless policy which gave rise to electronic cards being a veritable entity in the day to day transactions among the bank’s customers.

Consequently, the use of its wide range of cards developed with the ‘man on the move’ in mind, come with far-reaching benefits and rewards, connecting the remotest of places even as the world is plagued by the novel Coronavirus disease today.

The world as we know it today is a global village, and its connectivity is at the tip of an individual’s finger. That aside, it also revolves around the use of ‘ordinary’ but highly customised

cards and FirstBank is a confirmed leader in this space. There's no gainsaying the fact that for 126 years and counting, FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier bank, with accolades and awards trailing its existence, has continued to blaze the trail in certainly every financial innovation. And as the name signifies, has continued to be the first in virtually everything banking and finance.

In December 2015 and May 2016, FirstBank was named the first financial institution in the country to achieve sustained alternative channels transaction volumes of 100 million transactions.

Commenting on FirstBank’s strides, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, disclosed that the bank's 53, 000 agents across the country processed about N512 billion worth of transactions with differing values while the lockdown lasted.

He noted that the bank was committed to actively supporting her customers, their families and businesses through these challenging times." This is nothing short of the FirstBank advantage.

Adeduntan reiterated the faith Nigerians have in the use of FirstBank cards, saying that during the period of the lockdown, Nigerians with FirstBank cards used them 105 million times to make payments or withdrawals worth about N1.18 Trillion as they relied on the Bank to settle their banking needs.

Also, the Bank’s CEO noted that approximately 12.6 million withdrawals to the tune of N156 billion were carried out across FirstBank’s ATMs nationwide.

“Our customers made transfers over 106 million times with a total value of about N8.18 trillion across our digital channels. We have also recorded over 275,000 new sign-ups to alternative channels covering our Firstmobile, USSD and First-Online platforms,” the CEO informed.