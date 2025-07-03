FIRS to boost voluntary compliance, public trust with 2025 Tax Clinic

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to building public trust and promoting voluntary tax compliance among small businesses, startups, and informal sector players through its 2025 Tax Clinic initiative.

The outreach programme, scheduled for July 15 and 16 in Lagos, is part of FIRS’ broader strategy to deepen tax education, widen the tax base, and promote transparency and inclusion in Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, described the Tax Clinic as a vital platform to engage Nigerians directly and equip them with the knowledge to fulfil their civic obligations.

“The clinic reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of voluntary compliance by bringing tax education closer to the people,” Adedeji said. “It is a critical step in strengthening trust, transparency, and inclusion in the tax system.”

He emphasised that expanding tax awareness and access to services would play a key role in fostering national development, particularly by integrating the informal sector into the tax net.

“This clinic is more than an event; it’s a movement to ensure every Nigerian understands their role in nation-building through voluntary tax compliance,” he added.

Organised by the FIRS Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), the two-day clinic will feature panel sessions, expert-led workshops, live Q&A segments, and on-site support for issues such as tax registration, filing, and dispute resolution.

Participants will also have access to key agencies including the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) will also take part.

Beyond tax services, the NMA will offer free basic health screenings at the venue, while the first 300 physically registered participants will receive branded souvenirs.

With the theme “Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity,” the initiative is open to business owners, self-employed individuals, trade associations, and professionals. It will also be livestreamed to accommodate virtual participants across the country.

FIRS says the Tax Clinic remains a cornerstone of its mission to enhance voluntary compliance, improve tax literacy, and drive sustainable revenue mobilisation for national development.