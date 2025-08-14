Fintech launches AI assistant for migrants, disburses over N1bn in travel loans

A financial technology and migration infrastructure company, Vesti, has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered assistant to support students and other migrants in pursuing opportunities abroad.

The initiative comes as the firm announced it has provided more than N1 billion in loan facilities to help migrants overcome financial barriers to accessing foreign education and other opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vesti’s Osogbo branch, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olusola Amusan, said the company was established four years ago to remove obstacles faced by immigrants seeking education and employment overseas.

“Our headquarters is in Dallas, Texas, with offices in five countries, including Nigeria. We are on a mission to provide legal and financial services for the one billion immigrants around the world,” Amusan said. “According to the United Nations, there are 272 million people living outside their countries of birth. Migration has become a global imperative for work, education, and much more.”

Vesti’s Co-founder, Barrister Abimbola Amusan, noted that the company facilitates both inflow and outflow of migrants, having assisted hundreds of students and over 4,000 families to relocate abroad.

“We disbursed N500 million in loans in 2025 alone, and a total of N1 billion so far, with plans to do more. We are in partnership with over 120 schools worldwide, and we provide post-migration support such as job opportunities, scholarships, and continuous guidance,” he said.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, commended Vesti for setting up operations in Osogbo, saying the initiative would create opportunities for the state’s youth.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Investment and Chief Executive Officer of the Osun State Investment Promotion Agency, Hon. Felix Olagunju, Adeleke said the state government had revitalised the agency to provide an enabling environment for start-ups.

Advertisement

“We want more companies like Vesti in Osun to help our young people realise their dreams,” he added.