OBINNA EZUGWU

The federal government has said it plans to establish two shoes, garments and leather processing factories in Janguza, Kano State and Aba in Abia State under a Private Public Partnership arrangement.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who disclosed this, said the Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment.

Aregbesola who spoke to State House reporters after the FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that the project would be handled by a Nigerian company with the support of a partner from China.

He said the project would provide about 4,330 direct and indirect job opportunities apart from N5.1bn worth of investment.

“The council approved the Full Business Skills Compliance Certificate issued by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Abuja, for the design, finance, upgrade, operate, and transfer of the Nigeria Correctional Service Shoe, Garment, and Leather Processing Factory located in Aba, Abia State as well as Janguza, Kano State under a Public-Private Partnership,” the minister said.

“This full business skills certificate and the investment that will come therefrom amount to 5 billion, 100 million naira. Invariably, when the partnership comes into effect, the benefit is enormous. About 1,330 people will have direct employment, while about 3,000 people will have indirect employment.

“The benefit beside the employment of Nigerians is the opportunity for training of the inmates of our correctional facilities in Janguza, Kano State and Aba in Abia State. The contract for full business skills compliance certificate is given to Messrs LG Investment Limited, a Nigerian company which is partnering with a Chinese company, Full Technology Incorporated from Beijing, China”, he explained.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the council approved the contract for the procurement and installation of automotive/mechatronics equipment in special centres in six geopolitical zones, as well as three pilot workshops and automotive service hubs for the National Automative Design and Development Council at N1.8 billion.