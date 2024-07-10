Connect with us

FG to raise N300bn in July Bond offer
DMO explains why Nigeria's total public debt grew by 24.99% to N121.67trn in Q1 2024

NNPC seeks another $2bn crude-backed loan

Access Holdings targets N10tn profit by 2027

JUST IN: Tinubu creates Ministry of Livestock Development

NGX suspends eight companies' shares

Zenith Bank named best in Nigeria, retains best corporate governance award at World Finance Awards 2024

Hamster Kombat token launched for pre-market trading

Trans-Nationwide Express to raise additional capital via Rights Issue

Access Holdings officially commences Rights Issue

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to raise N300 billion bond offer for the month of July 2024.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the offer for subscription by auction for the following:

N100 billion bond at the interest rate of 19.30% due in April 2029 (5-Yr Re-opening)
N100 billion bond at the interest rate of 18.50% due in February 2031 (7-Yr Re-opening)
N100 billion bond at the interest rate of 19.89% due in May 2033 (9-Yr Re-opening)
According to DMO, the Auction Date is on July 15, 2024 while Settlement Date is July 17, 2024.

UNITS OF SALE:

N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter

