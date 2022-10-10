FG sets aside N1.2tn to fight insecurity in 2023

Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed a total expenditure allocation of N1.25 trillion as its defence budget for 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget proposal of N20.5 trillion on Friday.

President Buhari assured Nigerians that insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, will be significantly curtailed before the end of this Administration.

“We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave the legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secure nation”.

The move to give priority to fighting insecurity has become imperative in view of the rising scourge of kidnappings and banditry in the country.