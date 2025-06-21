FG seeks governors’ support for execution of federal projects in states

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has called on state governors across Nigeria to support and collaborate with the Federal Government in executing various projects located in their respective states, regardless of political affiliation.

Umahi made the appeal during a working visit to Abia State, where he inspected ongoing federal road projects and reviewed key infrastructure projects undertaken by Governor Alex Otti that may be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu during a planned visit to the state in December.

“I went around on my own without informing anyone, and I must say I’m very, very proud of what you are doing for the people of Abia,” Umahi said while addressing Governor Otti. “I’m impressed not just by the number of projects completed, but by the quality—especially the Port Harcourt Road. It is mind-blowing that such a previously impassable place could be recovered in this way. Only someone with your kind of heart could have achieved that.”

The Minister commended Otti for his intervention on key federal roads in the state and revealed that the Federal Government would appreciate any further support the state could render—especially on the other carriageway of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, which remains in poor condition.

“Look at the plight of our people on the other side of the Enugu-Port Harcourt road,” Umahi said. “See what you can do to assist. Even if you want to use the same contractor, go ahead.”

He also applauded the cordial relationship between President Tinubu and Governor Otti, urging the people of the South-East -regardless of party lines – to support the President’s efforts to reintegrate the region into the mainstream of national development.

In his response, Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government in delivering critical infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

“When these roads are done, the credit goes to the government – whether it is federal or state. The important thing is that the people benefit,” Otti noted.

He recalled his meeting with President Tinubu, during which he secured approval to rehabilitate some key federal roads in Abia State, including the Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, and the Onuimo-Umuahia Road.

Advertisement

Otti also explained the recent postponement of the planned commissioning of the completed Port Harcourt Road, attributing the delay to the President’s unexpected trip to the Vatican for the inauguration of the new Pope. He assured that a new date would be secured soon and that more roads would be ready for commissioning during the President’s visit.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt carriageway that you spoke about – I’ll instruct the Commissioner for Works to inspect it. We were ready to commission the Port Harcourt Road and a few others on the 23rd of last month, but the President had to travel. We’re now in touch with his office to confirm a new date so he can visit, commission the projects, and engage with our people,” Otti added.