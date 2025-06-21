Negotiating with Bandits Not a Sign of Weakness – Sokoto Govt

The Sokoto State Government has defended its decision to engage in dialogue with bandits who voluntarily lay down their arms, insisting the move is not borne out of weakness but aimed at finding a lasting solution to the persistent insecurity in the state.

Reacting to criticism by a social media commentator, Basharu Altine Guyawa, who condemned the peace overtures, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd), said the government’s approach is grounded in pragmatism and focused on restoring peace and stability.

“The attention of the Sokoto State Government has been drawn to comments made by Mr. Basharu Altine Guyawa, a social media commentator, criticizing our administration’s efforts to explore non-violent pathways toward ending the cycle of banditry and insecurity affecting parts of our dear state,” the statement read.

“While we respect every citizen’s right to free expression, it is important to clarify the rationale behind Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s decision to adopt a multifaceted security strategy that includes dialogue and reconciliation with repentant bandits.”

Col. Usman noted the irony in Guyawa’s criticism, recalling that he had, at one point, expressed willingness to mediate between the government and armed groups. “It is therefore surprising that he now criticizes a similar effort by the government he once sought to support. This inconsistency calls into question the sincerity of his current position,” he stated.

The security adviser stressed that the decision to negotiate is not a sign of capitulation. “Let it be clear: the government is not negotiating out of weakness, nor are we compromising justice. What we are doing is embracing a pragmatic, human-centered approach — the stick-and-carrot model — consistent with the military’s kinetic and non-kinetic doctrine.”

He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in some parts of the state, including Rabah, Goronyo, Isa, and Sabon Birni, where many residents have been displaced, farmers forced to abandon their lands, and economic activities brought to a standstill — all of which have negatively impacted food security and driven inflation.

“Our objective is clear: to restore peace, return displaced persons to their communities, and rebuild local economies. Security forces are being deployed where necessary, and force is applied when required. But we are also keeping the door open for those who genuinely wish to surrender and reintegrate into society under strict supervision and rehabilitation,” he said.

“This is not appeasement — it is strategic reconciliation aimed at achieving long-term peace and sustainable development.”

The statement concluded with an appeal for unity and constructive engagement from critics. “The challenges facing Sokoto State require unity, not division; collaboration, not condemnation. The people deserve solutions — and that is exactly what Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is working tirelessly to provide.”