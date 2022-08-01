Having identified the development of the Cargo/Agro-allied Terminal as one of the priority projects for the renaissance of the aviation sector, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has invited interested firms and a consortium of firms to participate in the qualification process for the selection of partners through a bidding process for the development of Cargo/Agro-allied terminals across the country.

The terminals’ locations are strategically selected across the country, including Kebbi, Plateaus, Katsina, Cross River, Edo, Ondo and Adamawa state.

According to the ministry’s statement, the overall objective of the selection process would be the successful procurement of concessionaires technically and financially capable to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer the terminals within the concession period for the optimal benefit of the country.

The statement further added that the request for qualification is the qualification stage of the procurement process for the project and interested firms/consortia are expected to meet the qualification requirements specified in the request package and only qualified parties shall be invited to the request for proposal stage.

For more clarification of the process, Interested firms or consortiums are to check the Nigeria aviation public-private partnership project website – http://www.nigerianaviationpppproject.com.

The communique stated that responses must be submitted not later than 12th September 2022 to the Permanent Secretary.