A state-of- the- art 100-bed Multi-purpose Hospital, built and equipped by the Federal Government of Nigeria in-line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) located at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State, has formally been been handed over to Abia state government.

The project, which was started under the Mohammadu Buhari’s regime, was completed, commissioned and handed over to the Abia state government by the Ahmed Tunube-led administration.

According to a release from the chief press secetary to the governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha,the hospital, which is provided with State –of- the- art equipment, is said to be built in-line with the provisions of the the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-3)

Speaking during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the Hospital to the Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goal,(SDG) Princess (Dr.) Adegoke Orelope-Adefulire, explained that the project was initially designed as “Mother and Childcare Hospital”, but had to change its nomenclature to” Multipurpose Hospital” in order to accommodate males, who also deserve quality and affordable healthcare.

She further added that that she accepted to change the name of the Hospital after due consultations with Governor Otti as well as haven seen the men, who turned out in their numbers(in their respective degrees of health status), to witness the epokemaking event within their locality.

Her words:`“I just whispered to the Governor that I decided to change the name to Multipurpose Hospital when I got to Abia State, just because if it is limited, to Mother and Childcare Hospital, then it means that our fathers (the men), will not have business coming to this hospital. So, it could ; turn-out that the only men you will see here would be the male- medical doctors.

Looking at this crowd , I can see many men. I see our fathers, who will require treatments and supports. These further inspired us to change the name to accommodate men”.

Dr. Orelope-Adefulire also explained that the cause of the delay in completing and handing over the project to Abia state government was due to the transition between the present administration and the last administration of the country.

She commended Governor Otti for the great job he is doing in Abia State and urged the people to continue to support their Governor so that he will do more.

Performing the commissioning and hand-over ceremonies of the project, governor Alex Otti thanked the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his commitment to complete and deliver the hospital project in Abia.

He made it clear that quality, accessibility and efficient health-sector eco-system form priority in his administration’s strategy to transform Abia State into a choice destination for Health tourism in Nigeria.

Dr. Otti reminded the gathering that his administration has demonstrated seriousness and commitment to quality healthcare delivery by allocating 15% of her 2024 annual budget to healthcare in- line with the highly ambitious undertaking of 2001 by African Heads of States and Governments code-named: ‘The Abuja Declaration’, which encouraged and challenged African leaders to allocate, at least , 15% of their annual budgets to healthcare delivery.

Governor Otti reiterated that the Federal Government’s SDG multipurpose hospital is in sync with the cardinal objectives of his Government to guarantee access to quality healthcare delivery.

His remarks:“So what the Federal Government has done here is consistent with the objectives of my Government. I want to thank the President for also drawing our attention to some of the sustainable development goals particularly the SDG-3, which targets to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate to 70 per 100,000 by the year 2030.

According to Otti, “Our Government is deliberate, intentional and focused on healthcare delivery. It is also our intention that by the time this Government would be winding down, we would be handing over to posterity a medical village where everything needed to handle all medical cases is available.

“Your Excellency, let me thank you, again, for delivering this project and assure you that the State Government will take over the management like you have graciously offered us. We will provide additional land for you to build the doctors’ quarters, as you have graciously requested.

In the next 24 Hours, the Mayor of Ugwunagbo LGA will set-up a Facility Management Team to ensure that everything will remain, standard and up and running in the facility. The facility management team will be liaising with him (and Government House) directly for their needs. I have already given approval, even if there are things that have not been done, we will complete them and ensure that this hospital is put to use immediately”, Governor Otti declared.

Governor Otti also ordered his Chief Security Officers to provide 24/7 security for the Hospital. He thanked the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Her Excellency,(Dr.) Orelope-Adefulire, for re-naming the hospital, from Mother and Child Hospital to Multipurpose Hospital, to accommodate the provision of care to men. He also commended her commitment in ensuring that the project was completed as some projects were started but never completed.

