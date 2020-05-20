BY EMEKA EJERE

The evacuation of stranded Nigerians from different parts of the world due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic has continued as the Federal Government has brought back 292 from Saudi Arabia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who announced their arrival via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, said a large number of the evacuees are nursing mothers and children.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine. #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” Onyeama tweeted.

The Federal Government, as part of its efforts to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic evacuated no fewer than 300 Nigerians from the UK about two weeks ago.

A total of 160 Nigerians were also evacuated from the United States and 256 others from Dubai.