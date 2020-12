Adebayo Obajemu

The Debt Management Officer has said the Federal Government will offer N60bn bonds for subscription in December.

A circular by the DMO on its website on Thursday showed the breakdown to be a N30bn FGN 15-year re-opening bond to be offered at the rate of 12.5 per cent to mature in March 2035; and another N30bn FGN 25-year re-opening bond to be offered at 9.8 per cent and to mature in July 2045.

The bond which would be auctioned on December 16 has a settlement date of December 18.