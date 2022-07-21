Female SS 2 Student Killed by Security Operatives In Ogun

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The dream of an SS 2 student in Ogun state to sit for next year’s Senior Secondary School Examination was cut short on Thursday when she was killed, allegedly by trigger happy security operatives attached to the state Special security outfits, OP MESA

The victim, Saidat, aged 17 was coming out of her school, Unity High Schhol, Ago Ika, Abeokuta after finishing her examinations when she was hit by stray bullets allegedly shot by the security operatives who were allegedly running after some Internet Fraudsters (Yahoo boys).

Witnesses say the security shot by the operatives targeted interment fraudsters as they were trying to escape, but missed target and hit Sadiat, the only daughter of her mother.

She was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta where she was certified dead on arrival at the centre.

It was also learnt that three other students of the schhool and a commercial motorcyclist were also hit by the stray bullets fired by the operatives.

Consequent upon the development, some aggrieved students of the affected School, Daily Asset, approached the Enu – Gada Police Post, protesting the death of their colleague.

The students threw stones, broken bottles and other objects but the were forcefully dispersed after a reinforcement.

It was gathered that at the scene, security opeives embarked on arrest of innocent people after accusing them of either fuelling the situation or filming the gory scene.

An SS 1 student of the school, Rafiu Ibrahim, who spoke with newsmen, alleged that the security operatives shot directly at the students without regard for their safety, even when it was obvious that they were all in school uniforms, coming out from their school premises.

When contacted, the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident but denied knowledge of the death of the SS 2 student of Unity High School, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed that a Police Inspector (name not disclosed) received machete cut on the head, explained that the security operatives were not chasing any “Yahoo-yahoo” but, a notorious secret cultist, who had for a long time, being on the wanted list of the police.

He explained that residents of the area colluded with the suspected cultists and attempted to prevent the security operatives from performing their lawful duty, hence the need to deploy minimum force to scare away the people.