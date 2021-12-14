Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

An eighteen-year-old senior secondary school student has been arrested by Police in Ogun state for allegedly attempting to kill her guardian.

The suspect, Tope Fasanya was said to have allegedly added rat poison to the food she served her guardian, Mrs Esther Bada.

Tope was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Police station by the victim. She told the Police that immediately after eating the food served her by the girl, she felt sharp stomach pain and became very uncomfortable.

She noted that when the pain was becoming so severe, she called the maid to come and eat the remaining food but she refused.

According to her, the situation and Tope’s refusal to eat the food made her suspect foul play.

It was learnt that Mrs Bada, after the incident was taken to Owode Egba general hospital, from where she was referred to Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta for proper medical treatment.

After her arrest, the suspect was said to have initially denied crime and was subsequently transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department where she confessed that she actually added rat poison substance to the victim’s food.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had been living with the woman since she was in primary three, and the woman was her class teacher then.

It was gathered that Mrs. Bada agreed to take responsibility of Tope’s welfare following the death of her father, taking her to her residence where she attended school on her bill.

Tope was said to have told the Police that she decided to take the life of her guardian to enable her reunite with her mother, since going back to her mother would be a mission impossible if her guardian was still alive.

The State Police Commissioner, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspect be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!