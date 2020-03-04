The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N538 million for the procurement of a bird deterrent system, to improve safety operations in some airports across the country.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of this week’s cabinet meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika said the benefitting airports include those of Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

He said: “Today in Council, we had a memo form aviation, which was approved, for the procurement of a bird deterrent system, for our airports in Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

“What the system does is, it scares birds away from our runways and it also avoids the ingestion of birds into the engine of aircrafts, also known as bird strike and that improves safety operations and the efficiency of our airports.

“The total amount for this procurement is N538, 112, 912.58, an equivalent of $1, 758, 538.92, including all taxes and the delivery period is three months.”

The Aviation Minister further said similar procurements had been done for Lagos and Abuja airports.