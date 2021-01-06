OBINNA EZUGWU

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has proceeded on leave to enable the bank to investigate the allegations against him.

Mr. Nuhu is alleged to have had a long standing love affair with Moyo Thomas, wife of one late Tunde Thomas, a 45-year-old investment banker, and the affair allegedly produced two children.

Moyo, a former staff of the bank who had since relocated to the United States with her two children, was said to have told her husband that he was not the father of the children, leading to him suffering stroke before ultimately dying of heart attack on December 16, 2020.

Moyo, has however denied the allegation, insisting that her husband is the father of their children.

The bank which made the decision of Mr. Nuru to proceed on leave known in a statement on Tuesday, said the move was important to guarantee the sanctity of its investigations.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru; a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” the statement said.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way. During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.”