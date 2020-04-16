Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank has announced the change of venue for its Annual General Meeting.

The 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of FCMB Group earlier scheduled to hold at the Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos will now hold at the registered address of the Company, First City Plaza, 44 Marina, Lagos.

According to the group, this has become necessary in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and following the Federal Government’s restriction on public gatherings in order to ensure public health, safety and security of all stakeholders.

All other details of the AGM, including resolutions to be proposed at the meeting, remain unchanged from those notified to shareholders on April 08, 2020.