BY EMEKA EJERE

A partnership between FBN General Insurance and Supersaver Supermarket has launched a customer loyalty insurance scheme as part of its strategies to deepen insurance penetration.

A leading community supermarket, Supersaver Supermarket’s

partnership with FBN General Insurance is targeted at establishing a mutual business relationship between the companies and the benefiting customers.

The scheme, which offers gift vouchers to Supersaver customers on attainment of N100,000, also offers the customers an FBN General Insurance Personal Accident cover that ranges from a cumulative value of N600,000 to N3.4million for one year, depending on the option.

Some of the benefits of the partnership for Supersaver include increased customer base and retention of the existing ones; and increased growth rate and spread for supersaver as a result of word-of-mouth referrals and testimonials.

He urged customers to take advantage of the partnership to enjoy its benefits.

He said: “We are delighted to launch this proposition in partnership with Supersaver. These two unique brands have not only added value aside the regular household items purchased from the supermarket, but have collaborated to make provision for additional personal security for people through insurance in an unpredictable security environment.

“I want to assure our customers and stakeholders that FBN General Insurance will continue to leverage on diversified business model to ensure they are satisfied at all times.’’

