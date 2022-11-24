FAAC distributes N736.78bn to FG, States and LGs

Adebayo Obajemu

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N736.782 billion from October 2022 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils.

According to the communiqué at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for November 2022, the N736.782 billion total distributable revenue was made up of N417.724 billion distributable statutory revenue; N213.283 billion Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue; N5.775 billion Exchange Gain revenue.

The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N736.782 billion; the Federal Government received N293.955 billion, the State Governments received N239.512 billion and the Local Government Councils received N177.086 billion.