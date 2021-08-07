BY EMEKA EJERE

Details of programme for the final funeral rites of a legendary teacher and community leader, Ezinna Syvester Ejikeemeuwa Iwu, have been announced.

Aged 85, Ezinna Iwu died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021, in his country home, Amaiyi, Amano, Obohia in Ahiazu-Mbaise L.G.A of Imo State, after an illness.

A statement by the heir apparent, Mr. Modestus Iwu, indicates that there will be a vigil mass at his late father’s compound on Friday, August 13 by 4:30pm.

On Saturday, August 14, his body will leave Holy Rosary Mortuary, Ogbor Nguru by 8:00am for lying-in-state at his compound in Amaiyi, Amano, Obohia..

His remains will be laid to rest at his residence after a requiem mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Amaiyi, Amano, Obohia by 11:00am.

Ezinna Iwu, until his death, was a respected community leader and devout Christian of the catholic communion, who distinguished himself in church activities.

As a teacher of over three decades, he contributed immensely to nation building, bringing the best out of even the weakest of his pupils through a unique grooming style that made him a brand to reckon with.

He will be missed by his wife, children, relatives and loved ones, including numerous sons and daughters of Mbaise, who passed through his tutelage.